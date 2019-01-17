Need to focus on alternative fuels: Gadkari

for transport Gadkari Thursday stressed the importance of moving towards the alternative like methanol, and electric and said that it will reduce the dependency on fossil costs less.

Gadkari was speaking at a symposium on 'empowering mobility - the safe and intelligence way', organised by (ARAI).

"Our import bill is of Rs 7 lakh crore and this cost is creating big economic problems for the country and at the same time, the use of fossil are creating pollution. As there is a lot of agriculture raw material waste, there is a need to convert it into through waste and move towards the alternative fuels like methanol, ethanol, bio- fuels and electric," he said.

He added that the has already declared that by 2022, we will have to reduce the import bill of by 10 percent.

He said that his priority is for the agriculture. "We are facing all the urban problems because we have neglected the rural agriculture."



As urban population is bound to increase and it will create alot of issue as cities like Pune, Mumbai, and are already feeling the pinch.

"If bio mass projects are set up in the rural areas, it will create a lot of employment and people will not have to move towards the cities," he said.

He added that since all these raw material needed to make the bio fuels are available in the rural areas, the social economic scenario will also change.

He said that barring some states, the public transport is facing losses.

"So we need to convert the public transport on to electric or to ethanol," he said.

