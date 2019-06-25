Need to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong and

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In his first address to Parliament after being voted to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday stressed on the need to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.

The Prime Minister, who was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 as people thought it was a way of escaping from the UPA regime.

"We have to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.

"I think beyond winning and losing elections. I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," Modi said.

