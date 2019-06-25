Need to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong and

-
ALSO READ
'Mahamilawati' parties do not want to acknowledge India's strength: PM
Australian PM Scott Morrison calls Modi
India's might acknowleged globally because of my foreign
Modi hails Indian diaspora's contribution in projecting India's good image
India can play even bigger role at global level under Modi govt: Japanese envoy
-
In his first address to Parliament after being voted to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday stressed on the need to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.
The Prime Minister, who was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 as people thought it was a way of escaping from the UPA regime.
"We have to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.
"I think beyond winning and losing elections. I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," Modi said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU