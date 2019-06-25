Better infra, logistics to help exports touch $1 trn in 3 years, says FIEO

The government's focus to improve logistics, and modern trade infrastructure will help touch $1 trillion in the next three years, exporters body FIEO said Tuesday.

(FIEO) President said India has huge potential to boost it's of goods and services from the current $535 billion.

"With steps like special focus on cutting logistics cost and time, further improvement in ease of doing business, proper implementation of government policies for exporters and timely refund of taxes will helps us touch $1 trillion in the next three years," Gupta said.

He said the logistics time, cost and are impacting the exports.

Reduction of logistics cost by 10 per cent will help boost the country's exports by about 5-8 per cent, Gupta added.

He also said that to develop logistics sector in an integrated way, it is important to focus on new technology, improved investment, skilling, removing bottlenecks, improving inter modal transportation, automation, single window system for giving clearances, and simplifying processes.

Gupta also that timely refund of taxes such as goods and services tax will help exporters deal with the liquidity crunch problem.

There is also a need to focus on export of GI products and the government should give adequate funds for marketing of these goods to push their shipments, he added.

A Geographical Indication (GI) is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.