Need to protect beliefs, traditions of Hindu society: RSS

The RSS, on the third day of its (ABPS) meet here, Sunday passed a resolution stressing on the need to protect beliefs and traditions of Hindu society.

The said it was the considered opinion of the ABPS that there has been a "systematic design to insult and hurt Hindu beliefs and traditions" on the basis of non-Bharatiya perspective by entities with vested interests.

"The case of is a recent example of this design," the RSS said, in a resolution passed at the conclusion of its three-day meet.

It said " is not a monolithic or exclusivist thought but a view of life" manifested in diverse and varied ways of cultural expressions, characterised by the uniqueness in the modes of worship, local traditions and festivities.

It is anomalous to impose monotonous homogenisation over the beauty of diversity in our traditions, the RSS further said.

The ABPS is the organisation's highest decision-making body and its three-day meet, involving over 1,400 members, started here on Friday.

on Saturday met and attended the meeting of ABPS.

On the second day of its meet, it resolved to "rebuild" the Indian family system which is "torn by social change".

