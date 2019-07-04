Nepal police arrest two Pak nationals for theft

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Two Pakistani nationals, including a woman, have been arrested in Nepal's Bhaktapur district for stealing money from a shop in Kathmandu, police said Thursday.

The duo, identified as 32-year-old Mohshin Khan and 31-year-old Puja Mohshin Khan, hail from Pakistan's capital city Islamabad.

They stole 3,000 riyals, USD 900 and 1,400 yuan from a shop at Jhochhe area in Kathmandu, police said.

The two were also arrested earlier for stealing money on different occasions and were later freed after they paid a fine of Rs 50,000 each, they said.

