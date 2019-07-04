DMK MLA Senthil Balaji's remark triggers row in TN Assembly

A remark by DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji kicked up a row in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Thursday over which treasury and opposition benches traded charges against each other for about half an hour.

Initiating a debate on demand for grants to energy department, Balaji, who was a former AIADMK senior functionary and minister in late J Jayalalithaa's Cabinet between 2011-15, praised his party chief M K Stalin and said posts did not come his way in DMK by "bending."



Balaji is now the Karur district in-charge of DMK.

When Jayalalithaa was at the helm of AIADMK affairs and the state, the DMK had accused the ruling party seniors for "bending and falling at her feet," for the sake of posts.

Immediately, when Revenue minister R B Udhayakumar attempted to read out excerpts from assembly proceedings in which Balaji had criticised DMK vehemently, Stalin and his colleagues objected to it.

Stalin wondered what was the issue in Balaji's remarks since he did not level any allegations.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Udhayakumar only tried to read out what Balaji had spoken as a minister when he was part of the AIADMK.

There was no objection from treasury benches on Balaji praising the DMK leadership, but his use of the word "bending," hurt, he said.

Stalin wanted to know if his party could speak on what deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam had spoken when he was not part of the incumbent dispensation.

Panneerselvam had voted against the government in 2017 and had spoke on circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death, he added.

Palaniswami said Panneerselvam did not go out of the party at any point of time and had always been within the party fold.

Panneerselvam said he, with chief minister Palaniswami's support had waged a "dharma yudham," to bring the party out of the shackles of one family and had never quit the AIADMK.

"Advise him (Senthil Balaji) to remove the roller skates," the deputy chief minister said. He said Balaji had switched parties in his political career.

Transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar said DMK chief Stalin had levelled allegations against Balaji while he was a minister in the AIADMK government. Abduction was also an allegation that was made against Balaji by Stalin, he said.

A person who faced such allegations was chosen as candidate for the bypoll by the DMK, he said.

Udhayakumar also read out portions of speech made by Balaji in the House praising Jayalalithaa and hitting out at DMK following the huge victory of AIADMK in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

When Udhayakumar made a particular comment, it led to a furore and it was expunged by Speaker P Dhanapal.

Electricity minister P Thangamani, referring to Balaji's remark, said it was out of love for their leader Jayalalithaa (that prompted them to bend to show their respect), adding they however, never, switched parties.

Other Ministers including Fisheries minister D Jayakumar joined the heated debate.

DMK deputy Leader Duraimurugan said while switching from one party to another was common, it will not be an act of "civility" to recall what one had spoken when he was in a particular party in the past against another outfit.

The senior DMK leader also said Balaji joined DMK only regretting what he had spoke while in the AIADMK and as an act of penance.

While arguments continued, Palaniswami asked if it was correct to speak in a way which will wound others.

Balaji should be at least be loyal to the party where he has joined now, the chief minister said, adding it will be okay for them if he did not make a comeback to the AIADMK.

Palaniswami recalled that AIADMK functionaries worked hard for Balaji's victory in 2016 in the Aravakkurichi Assembly constituency.

