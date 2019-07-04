Make dengue, malaria notifiable diseases: Vardhan tells Delhi govt

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Thursday asked the Delhi government to make malaria and dengue notifiable diseases and work for making the national capital "vector free".

He also sought appointment of nodal officers at all city hospitals, including the private ones, to ensure that the government and private interventions and efforts to prevent the vector-borne diseases are in tandem.

Vardhan was reviewing the preparedness for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya in the national capital.

He urged the city government and the municipal corporations to work towards making hospitals, schools and government buildings "vector-free".

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava, Chairman of NDMC, Health Secretary in Delhi government, along with medical superintendents of the central and state government hospitals in Delhi, and representatives of municipal corporations, were among those who attended the meeting, a statement by the Union Health Ministry said.

Vardhan was briefed on the current situation of malaria and dengue in the city and the action required from the state government, municipal corporations, state hospitals, school education department, Railways and the containment board etc., it said.

Stressing on the importance of widespread awareness on prevention and control of the vector-borne diseases, the Union health minister urged all stakeholders to undertake awareness drives through active community participation and cooperation of RWAs, shopkeepers' and traders' associations.

He further said school children can play an important role in creating awareness about the diseases.

"They could become 'Swasthya Ambassadors' and champions for creating awareness about mosquito breeding sites in their schools and neighbourhood," the Union minister said.

Vardhan suggested that malaria and dengue should be made notifiable diseases and Jain assured that the same would be done immediately, the statement said.

Vardhan further recommended that a two-day mass awareness drive be undertaken where the elected representatives, MPs, MLAs, corporators, senior officials of MoHFW, state government, municipal corporations, NGOs, and other eminent people undertake visits in different part of the city and conduct a surveillance visit and check for breeding sites in their buildings (especially the roofs) and their vicinities, it said.

The representatives from the central government hospitals informed the meeting that there was no shortage of beds, drugs, testing facilities to treat the affected patients.

The Union Health Ministry has already provided all logistical and technical support to the Delhi government in terms of surveillance and diagnostic kits to strengthen their preparations, the statement said.

Also, protocol for training of doctors and paramedics has been shared with the Delhi government, it added.

However, it was highlighted that people need to be informed that they should focus on the symptomatic treatment and consume lots of liquids and take rest and not rush for getting admitted in hospitals, unless required, the statement said.

Vardhan further said the focus should be on finding of cases and reduction of vectors.

He said adequate attention should be given to building sturdy surveillance systems.

"Effective surveillance and monitoring was key to success in combating these diseases," he emphasised.

He also stressed on strengthening data collection mechanisms to ensure that high quality data is captured.

Jain assured that the highest priority is being given to prevention and control of dengue, malaria and chikungunya in Delhi, and all efforts are being made in this direction, according to the statement.

