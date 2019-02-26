Nepal's key Madhesi party condemns Pulwama attack

-
Nepal's key Madhesi party Rastriya Janata Party Tuesday organised a rally to protest the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers.
Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus in Pulwama district, sparking outrage in the country.
The cadres of Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) organised a rally in Birgunj, a southern Nepal town bordering Raxaul of India, to express solidarity with India in its action against JeM.
Hundreds of cadres and students belonging to the fourth largest party in the Parliament of Nepal organised the rally in Birgunj expressing solidarity with government of India in its action against the terrorist outfit, said Rakesh Mishra, joint secretary of the RJP.
The party slammed Pakistan for allegedly providing shelter to the terrorist outfit.
The protestors carried placards with slogans reading "We are with India in its action against terrorists" and "Down with the country sheltering terrorists".
"People of the world should unite against terrorism and we organised the rally to protest against those who support and provide shelter to the terrorists," said RJP general secretary Rajesh Man Singh.
Madhesis are mostly of Indian-origin.
The party also organised a motorcycle rally to show solidarity with India.
India launched a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the Pulwama attack and highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.
The international community led by the US pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.
India has asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.
New Delhi also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.
