Nepal's key Madhesi party condemns Pulwama attack

Nepal's key party Tuesday organised a rally to protest the terror attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers.

Forty (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14 in when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus in district, sparking outrage in the country.

The cadres of (RJP) organised a rally in Birgunj, a southern town bordering Raxaul of India, to express solidarity with in its action against JeM.

Hundreds of cadres and students belonging to the fourth largest party in the Parliament of organised the rally in Birgunj expressing solidarity with government of in its action against the terrorist outfit, said Rakesh Mishra, of the RJP.

The party slammed for allegedly providing shelter to the terrorist outfit.

The protestors carried placards with slogans reading "We are with in its action against terrorists" and "Down with the country sheltering terrorists".

"People of the world should unite against terrorism and we organised the rally to protest against those who support and provide shelter to the terrorists," said RJP

Madhesis are mostly of Indian-origin.

The party also organised a motorcycle rally to show solidarity with India.

India launched a major diplomatic offensive against after the attack and highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The international community led by the US pressed to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

India has asked to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.

also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)