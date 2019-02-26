CM seeks Centre's help to free 46 fishermen from Lankan jails

The government Tuesday sought the Centre's intervention to secure the release of 46 Indian fishermen and 26 boats from Sri Lankan custody.

In a letter to Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K said fishermen from Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Nagappattinam districts were apprehended in nine different incidents by the in the last two months.

Describing their arrest as unfortunate, said the fishermen's prolonged incarceration in Lankan Jails was subjecting them and their families back home to untold misery besides pushing the families into abject poverty.

The expressed concern over the latest incident of the apprehending seven fishermen from Nagapattinam early this month.

reiterated the state government's demand for restoration of traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen in the by annulling the Indo-Sri Lankan agreements of 1974 and 1976, through which the islet was ceded to the island republic.

He said the constitutional validity of these agreements has been challenged on "extremely valid and legal grounds" in the Supreme Court, referring to the late J Jayalalithaa moving the apex court on the matter in 2008.

Palaniswami urged the Centre to prevail upon to release the 26 boats of the fishermen which have been kept in Lankan custody for long periods leading to their ruin.

He also requested the to act decisively to find a solution and permanently resolve the long standing issue.

Palaniswami urged Modi to immediately direct officials concerned in the to take concrete action through diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of 46 fishermen and 26 fishing boats.

