Nepal strongly condemns Pulwama terrorist attack

on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kashmir's district and said such heinous acts of terrorism cannot be justified on any ground.

"The strongly condemns the terrorist attack in today that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives," the said in a statement here.

It extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims as well as the Government and people of

"In line with its principled position, unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and believes that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot be justified on any ground," it said.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district on Thursday, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

