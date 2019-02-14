Fadnavis meets Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who returned here leaving his Vidarbha tour halfway through, rushed to the residence of chief Thursday evening.

He was accompanied by BJP leader and state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, party sources said.

was also present as met Thackeray at 'Matoshri', the Thackeray family's residence in suburban Bandra.

Fadnavis, who was on Vidarbha tour, cancelled some of his programmes scheduled for Thursday evening and rushed back to to meet Thackeray after the indicated that he would like to meet, sources said.

The meeting was in progress late Thursday night.

The Sena has been regularly hitting out at its ally BJP on various issues over the last few years.

While the BJP has indicated that it would like to form alliance with it for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Sena has been giving mixed signals.

