Nepalese citizen dead after car rams into truck

Press Trust of India  |  Kota (R'than) 

A 59-year-old Nepalese citizen died after the car he was travelling in rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said Wednesday.

The deceased, Maan Kumar Thapa, was a resident of Gulmi district in Nepal and worked as a security incharge at a cement factory in Modak town of Kota, the police said.

The incident occurred on National Highway 52 near Kamalpura village on Tuesday night when Thapa, along with his son and daughter-in-law, was returning home from Kota town after a medical check-up, said Modak police station incharge Nand Singh.

The driver of the car has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. However, Thapa's son and daughter-in-law were unscathed, the officer said.

Initial inquiry revealed that the sudden slamming of breaks by the truck driver led to the accident. A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver, who escaped from the spot along with the truck, the officer said.

The officer said the driver would be nabbed soon as the truck number was noted.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:30 IST

