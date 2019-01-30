Foxconn to set up industrial Artificial Intelligence R&D

: Industrial Internet Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Group, will be setting up an Advanced Industrial Artificial Intelligence Research and here, an official release said Wednesday.

"This research and development platform would provide and to Group with a vision to integrate and incorporate cloud computing, mobile devices, IoT, big data, AI, network transmission, and automated robotics with 8K+5G," it said.

Foxconn shall set up the research initiative in collaboration with the academic and industrial ecosystem in with as its base, the release added.

The Electronics Wing of ITE&C Department of is committed to developing, sustaining and maintaining the state as a forerunner in the field of Information and Electronics, it said.

The agreement to set up the centre was signed by Michael Yang, Director of Business Development, Chairman's office, Hon Hai, and Sujai Karampuri, Director of Electronics,

Welcoming the initiative, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, said the city shall now also become the global hub for industrial AI and Industrial IoT with its available academic and talent pool together with academia and industry support.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)