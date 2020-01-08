JUST IN
Benjamin Netanyahu warns of 'resounding blow' if Iran attacks Israel

"Anyone who attacks us will receive a resounding blow," the premier told a Jerusalem conference after Iran launched a salvo retaliatory missile strikes on bases used by US troops in Iraq

AFP | PTI  |  Jerusalem 

Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that Israel would strike a "resounding blow" if attacked by arch foe Iran, as regional tensions soar after the US killing of a top Iranian general.

"Anyone who attacks us will receive a resounding blow," the premier told a Jerusalem conference after Iran launched a salvo retaliatory missile strikes on bases used by US troops in Iraq.

Netanyahu has described the target of last week's US drone strike -- Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm -- as a "terrorist-in-chief".
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 15:40 IST

