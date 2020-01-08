Benjamin Netanyahu warns of 'resounding blow' if Iran attacks Israel

-
ALSO READ
Qassem Soleimani killing: Netanyahu says US has 'right' to self-defence
Netanyahu charged in graft cases; becomes first sitting PM to be indicted
Benjamin Netanyahu faces court, party challenges after indictment
Donald Trump rattles Middle East, US politics with risky Iran strike
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu wins leadership race against party rival
-
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that Israel would strike a "resounding blow" if attacked by arch foe Iran, as regional tensions soar after the US killing of a top Iranian general.
"Anyone who attacks us will receive a resounding blow," the premier told a Jerusalem conference after Iran launched a salvo retaliatory missile strikes on bases used by US troops in Iraq.
Netanyahu has described the target of last week's US drone strike -- Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm -- as a "terrorist-in-chief".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU