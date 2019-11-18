New Delhi metro station starts check-in facility for three more airlines

New station on Monday started providing check-in facility to passengers of AirAsia India, and GoAir who are travelling through T3 terminal of the

For GoAir, this facility would only be for passengers travelling on international flights, the press release issued by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

Till date, the service was available for the flyers of Air India and Vistara.

The airport-bound passengers will be able to do metro check-in for domestic and from New station two to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of their respective flights.

The flight check-in facility at the metro station would close two hours prior to the departure time.

"Starting today, passengers of AirAsia, GoAir (international flights) and SpiceJet, flying out of Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) can obtain their boarding passes at the Metro check-in counters, set up near the entrance of the New Station," the release said.

"The service has been extended by DIAL in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of its effort to provide enhanced experience to its domestic and international passengers," it added.