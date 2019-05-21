New govt to focus on land, labour reforms, export promotion: Report

Land and labour reforms, privatisation and export promotion would be at the top of agenda of the new government irrespective of which party or coalition takes charge after the poll results on May 23, a report has said.

Most exit polls have predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is expected to win over 300 seats in the election.

Irrespective of which party or combination of parties form the new government after the results of the Lok Sabha election announced on May 23, the priority is likely to be on reforms on land, labour, privatisation and export promotion, said in its report Tuesday.

"We see potential reforms (by the new government) to focus on land transparent auctions, and digitisation of records; labour creating an enabling regulatory environment and privatisation in areas such as agriculture and banking," it said.

The promotion of exports through targeting new markets such as and Central Asia; and creating a credible system of grading and certification will also be a area of priority for the new government, it said.

The report sees three possible scenarios of reform -- acceleration, status quo, and regression, and has analysed the effect these might have on GDP growth.

It estimates a 2.5 percentage points boost or drag to its base case of 7.5 per cent for average real GDP growth during FY2020-2025.

"We see baseline growth rising up to 10 per cent in our acceleration scenario of effectively enforced major reforms; or narrowing to 5 per cent in our regression scenario of stalled reforms," the report said.

The accelerated reform scenario assumes the new government would have a sufficient majority to introduce important legislative reforms, and the will to implement reforms, it said.

If the official election outcome bear out the exit poll trends, dollar/rupee will continue to grind lower in coming days. The three-month forecast for USD/INR is 69, it said.

It remains neutral on the rupee on a medium term horizon, expecting USD/INR to edge higher to 71 on a 12-month horizon.

The report anticipates the system liquidity situation to normalise as currency in circulation reduces from its high post elections, and with potential liquidity operations by the RBI.

In the event of a decisive mandate which enables further progress on structural reforms, the report expects a faster recovery in the corporate earnings over the medium term.

