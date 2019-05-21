Steel industry stares at production disruption in 2020: Report

A delay in of mines, whose licences are expiring by March next year, could hit production significantly in the country, a report has cautioned.

Licences of 288 merchant mines, of which 59 mines are under operations, will expire by March next and if the of the mines is delayed it could significantly affect the production, the report by rating agency Ratings (Ind-Ra) said.

Majority of these 59 blocks are mines situated in Odisha and with around 85 million tonnes of approved annual capacity, the report highlighted.

estimates that around 60 million tonnes of the actual production of from these mines could be disrupted.

"Considering that the process on an average takes three to six months to complete, a delay in initiating them until the latter half of 2019 due to the Lok Sabha elections in the country could affect the timely auction of lease," it added.

The credit profile of merchant miners and non-integrated players could come under stress, the report said.

"The share of outstanding funds credited to the iron and to the total is about 5 per cent i.e. Rs 2.85 trillion (Rs 2.85 lakh crore)," it said.

Under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2015, licences of mines expiring will not be renewed and the mines will be allotted on the basis of fresh auction.

"... Auction to operation process also gets elongated typically due to delays in obtaining environmental, wildlife and forest clearances. The G2 resource prospection is a pre-requisite for auction which some of these mines may not have at the moment," the report noted.

The report assumes significance as has set an ambitious target of ramping up its capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030-31.

expects such as JSW Steel, and other steel companies, which are either under stress or referred to National Company Law Tribunal, to increase their production in 2020.

Absence of domestic iron ore -- a key raw material for -- supply will necessitate an increase in the import of iron ore mix, potentially leading to an increase in the cost of production.

However, low-grade optionality is available for players such as which has a beneficiation facility.

Furthermore, smaller companies which are away from ports and operate in the landlocked region could face disruption in operations as they are primarily dependent on the domestic merchant miners for iron ore, the report added.

