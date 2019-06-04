New govt to retain autonomy of Prasar Bharati: Javadekar

The new government at the Centre will retain the autonomy of Prasar Bharati, Information and said on Monday.

It was established through an act which safeguards its autonomy, he said after launching state-of-the-art high-definition DSNG vans at Bhawan here.

"Autonomy of the is important. We will retain it... We want to work smoothly and bring new programmes and find new dimensions," Javadekar said.

The lauded public broadcasters DD and (AIR) for their credible programmes and coverage and asked officials to promote channels like DD Bharati.

He said the new vans will help DD in collection of high quality visuals from the outdoor spots.

has acquired 17 high definition DSNG vans which are capable of transmitting signal in HD and multi camera production.

said the public broadcaster is moving ahead in the direction of "Sabka Vishwas" policy propounded by

Information and Secretary said a three-year plan has been prepared to develop infrastructure of Prasar Bharati with Rs 10,054 crore expenditure.

"There are many channels in the country which claim to be the fastest but DD and AIR command the highest credibility," he said.

The DD and AIR have the highest numbers of viewers and listeners in the country, he added.

