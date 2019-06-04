Youth hurt as cop opens fire

A youth was injured allegedly when a fired at him during an altercation with his father in area here in Gujarat, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday night when sub-inspector S V Chudasama, who was in civil dress, had a heated exchange with who owns a paan stall in the area, a said.

When Prajapati's son tried to intervene and asked Chudasama to show his identity card, the latter flew into rage and allegedly fired four rounds from his service revolver, he said.

received bullet injuries in his stomach and legs, he said, adding that he was rushed to private hospital by locals who gathered at the spot while the PSI fled.

Chudasama is reportedly attached to station in the city.

said the matter is being investigated.

Police have not yet registered an FIR against the PSI but have booked five people on charge of rioting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)