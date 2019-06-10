New psoriasis drug study yields positive results: Dr Reddys

: Monday said it has obtained positive results in the phase-IIb study of its oral molecule (formerly referred to as XP23829) in patients with moderate to severe plaque

According to a press release from the city-based drug-maker, the detailed safety and efficacy data from the study would be presented in future dermatology conferences.

Senior vice-president and head, proprietary products business of the company, said is an oral molecule with a novel mechanism of action that has the potential to address unmet medical needs of patients.

"The top-line data we are reporting today support our belief that may become the first approved oral prodrug of mono methyl fumarate (MMF) for treatment of moderate to severe plaque in the US," the said.

Further clinical development requirements would be discussed with the US to support the approval of this product, he added.

The most common adverse events (AEs) reported were lymphocytopenia, and gastro-intestinal (GI) disorders, such as diarrhoea, nausea, and

"Given the positive clinical data in this study, PPC-06 may have a potential to serve as an important therapeutic option for psoriasis patients in a market with limited oral treatments. We thank all the patients, investigators and study staff whose ongoing participation helped us achieve this target, said Sagar Munjal, chief medical officer of Promius Pharma, the US subsidiary of Dr Reddys.

