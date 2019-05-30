JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

At 46.8 deg C, Palam records highest in May since 2013

From president's press secy to taking oath as min-- life comes full circle for Jaishankar
Business Standard

New team blend of youthful energy, experience: PM Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday described his new council of ministers as a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience.

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind administered oath to Modi and the council of ministers, the PM in a tweet said the team is a "blend of youthful energy and administrative experience."

He said it has people who have excelled as parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.

"Together, we will work for India's progress," he said.

Including the PM, 58 ministers took oath Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 23:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU