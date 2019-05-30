New team blend of youthful energy, experience: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
India will live, work, grow, fight and win as one: Modi
PM Modi plans to facilitate more multiplexes
Modi wave stronger now than in 2014: Modi
Modi has no shame in using military as personal asset: Rahul
Cong approaches EC, seeks its intervention in removing hoardings of Modi govt at public places
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday described his new council of ministers as a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience.
Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind administered oath to Modi and the council of ministers, the PM in a tweet said the team is a "blend of youthful energy and administrative experience."
He said it has people who have excelled as parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.
"Together, we will work for India's progress," he said.
Including the PM, 58 ministers took oath Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU