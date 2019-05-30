New team blend of youthful energy, experience: PM Modi

Thursday described his new council of ministers as a blend of and administrative experience.

Soon after administered oath to and the council of ministers, the PM in a tweet said the team is a "blend of and administrative experience."



He said it has people who have excelled as parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.

"Together, we will work for India's progress," he said.

Including the PM, 58 ministers took oath Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)