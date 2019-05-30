JNU VC congratulates alumni Sitharaman, Jaishankar for cabinet berths

-
Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Thursday congratulated the varsity's alumni Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar on being inducted into the Union cabinet.
Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was a surprise pick, while Sitharaman, the first woman to be appointed as a full-time Defence Minister in September 2017, was sworn in for a second term as Union minister.
"Our alumni continue to bring eminence to JNU through their hard work and commitment to our country. Congratulations to Smt. N. Sitharaman and Shri S. Jaishankar for being part of New Union Cabinet. JNU wishes them success towards building a strong, prosperous & inclusive India," Kumar posted on Twitter.
