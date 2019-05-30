JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

JNU VC congratulates alumni Sitharaman, Jaishankar for cabinet berths

UN extends arms embargo, sanctions against South Sudan
Business Standard

Opposition parties' meeting cancelled

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A meeting of opposition parties, which was scheduled for Friday and meant to deliberate over their reasons for defeat, has been cancelled due to non-availability of some leaders, sources said Thursday.

After facing a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had convened a meeting of opposition parties in Parliament on May 31 to discuss the possible reasons for their defeat.

They were also expected to discuss their strategy for the Parliament session which is likely to begin from June 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 23:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU