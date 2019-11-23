New Zealand v England 1st Test scoreboard

-
Scoreboard at the close of day three in the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on Saturday:
England 1st innings: 353
New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 144-4)
J. Raval c Denly b Leach 19
T. Latham lbw Curran 8
K. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51
R. Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25
H. Nicholls lbw Root 41
B. Watling not out 119
C. de Grandhomme c Sibley b Stokes 65
M. Santner not out 31
Extras: (B-22, LB-4, W-7, NB-2) 35
Total: (six wickets, 141 overs) 394
Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-72, 3-106, 4-127, 5-197, 6-316
Bowling: Broad 25-10-45-0, Archer 30-8-84-0, Curran 23-6-74-2, Leach 37-6-97-1, Stokes 16-4-37-2 (w2, 1nb), Root 10-2-31-1.
