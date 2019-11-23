New Zealand v England 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of day three in the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on Saturday:



England 1st innings: 353



New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 144-4)J. Raval c Denly b Leach 19T. Latham lbw Curran 8K. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51R. Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25H. Nicholls lbw Root 41B. Watling not out 119C. de Grandhomme c Sibley b Stokes 65M. Santner not out 31Extras: (B-22, LB-4, W-7, NB-2) 35Total: (six wickets, 141 overs) 394Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-72, 3-106, 4-127, 5-197, 6-316Bowling: Broad 25-10-45-0, Archer 30-8-84-0, Curran 23-6-74-2, Leach 37-6-97-1, Stokes 16-4-37-2 (w2, 1nb), Root 10-2-31-1.

