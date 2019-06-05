Newly elected Ajsu MP quits as Jharkhand minister

Newly elected Ajsu party MP, Chandraprakash Chaudhary, resigned from the Raghubar Das government on Tuesday.
He was the water resources minister in the Jharkhand government.
Chaudhary, who was elected from the Giridih Lok Sabha seat, met Das and handed over his resignation letter, an official release said here.
The chief minister forwarded the letter to Governor Droupadi Murmu for acceptance.
Das asked Chaudhary to perform well as a member of the Lok Sabha.
The Ajsu party is an ally of the BJP and has contested from one of the 14 constituencies as per seat adjustments between them.
The BJP won 11 seats, while the JMM and the Congress own one seat each.
