Women lawyers want greater participation in judiciary

lawyers Tuesday called for greater participation of in the judiciary and presence of marginalised sections of society in the legal system.

They were speaking at a panel discussion organised onthe65thanniversaryof the National Federation of Indian (NFIW). The topic of discussion was Judicial Accountability and Women.

Kripa, a lawyer, narrated her experience when she was once arguing a case in the

"I had short hair at that time and the said I find your haircut more interesting than your arguments. He did not even once feel that he had made a sexist or derogatory remark," she said.

She cited other instances when she faced discrimination and called for greater participation of women in the judiciary.

Ratna, another lawyer, said there was a lack of transparency in the way the sexual harassment case against the of was investigated.

The panel collectively called for including people from marginalised sections in the judicial process.

