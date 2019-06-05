Nitish sets deadline for installing prepaid electric meters

Kumar Tuesday said the deadline for installing prepaid meters in the state is August 15, 2020.

According to him, the aim is to save and reduce power related complaints.

"Most of the complaints are related to the irregularities in bills," Kumar said, adding, the move would not only help in stopping extravagant use of but would also help reduce people's complaints regarding billing.

While inaugurating a number of projects of the department and launching schemes worth Rs 692.74 crore at a function here, Kumar asked the power department officials to set a deadline to complete the target by August 15, 2020.

Reminding the officials that the gives two types of subsidies in order to ensure better power supply to the people, Kumar said the gives a subsidy of around Rs 5,000 crore for making power available to the consumers at affordable rates.

In addition, the state gives subsidy to distribution companies for improving and strengthening the power supply system, he said.

"We will get rid of one type of subsidy once the prepaid meters are installed in the state. The government is also providing diesel subsidy to the farmers," Kumar said.

"Now, we have set a target of giving connection to all the farmers, the ones willing to take connection, through dedicated agriculture feeder by the end of this year," Kumar said, adding, this is being done after power has been made available to all households across the state by October 25, 2018.

The agriculture feeder would help farmers in reducing their expenditure for irrigating their farmlands, he said.

He also said that the government has set a target of replacing all the dilapidated conductors by December 31 this year.

The also launched the single window help desk for power consumers where they can call on the toll free number 1912 and lodge their complaints related to power supply and billing.

