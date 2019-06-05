WB govt continues to transfer IAS officers

The government Tuesday transferred Joyoshi Dasgupta for the second time within six days and appointed her as the of the state (ATI).

Dasgupta, who was earlier the of Darjeeling, was made the of the state and supplies department in an order on May 29.

was named as the new DM of in the same order. Two days later, a new order transferred Bansal as the additional Seceretary of the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department.

Dushyant Nariala, principal secretary of the disaster management and civil defence department was given additional charges of the tribal development department, the order said.

It also relieved Chotten D Lama, Secretary of the Backward Classes Welfare department from the additonal charges of the tribal development.

