JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

After Pulwama, IAF received indication of air strike option to avenge terror attack: sources

Sensitive data 'theft'; TDP demands case be transferred to AP
Business Standard

Newly elected KHADC members to take oath on Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

The newly elected members of the Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council will take oath on Wednesday, officials said Monday.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has summoned the first session of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council on Wednesday and the 29 newly elected KHADC members will take oath on that day, District Council Affairs department commissioner and secretary T Dkhar said.

The election to the post of the chairman will be held on March 8, he said.

East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner, Matsiewdor War will administer the oath taking ceremony as well as conduct the election to the post of chairman of the council, Dkhar said.

In the February 27 elections to the tribal council, the ruling National Peoples Party won seven seats while its ally the UDP won six seats, the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party two seats and the PDF one seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements