UK royals to block trolls on their social media sites

Britain's royal family is warning that it will block posting offensive messages on its channels and may report offenders to the police.

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and issued new guidelines on Monday, spelling out the policy banning offensive, hateful and racist language.

The guidelines come amid concern about the aimed at the wives of and

Much of the abuse has centered around rival fans of the Duchess of and the Duchess of

The royals say guidelines were introduced to try to maintain a safe environment on their channels and calls for users to show "courtesy, kindness and respect."



The Royal Family site on has some 3.87 million followers.

