Newly-wed man hospitalised after attack by wife's relatives

: A 25-year-old newly-wed man was inflicted allegedly by his wife's relatives here, as they did not approve of their love marriage, police said Friday.

The relatives of the couple, who had tied the knot Wednesday, had met at the police station hours before the attack to sort out differences, the police said.

The attack took place after they left the police station, and those behind the incident had fled.

The man has been hospitalised, the police said.

CCTV footage is being examined to trace those behind the attack, they added.

