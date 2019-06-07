Defection of MLAs:Cong to move HC Monday, announces agitations

A day after two-thirds of its 18 crossed over to ruling TRS, the embattled in Friday said it would move the high court Monday and announced state-wide protests against the Assembly Speaker's decision recognising their merger.

Also alleging that the were 'purchased' by the Rashtra Samithi, the party said it would approach the Lokpal and also raise the issue in coming Parliament session.

As activists took to streets in various parts of Friday protesting against the merger, state announced that the of the Opposition in the assembly Mallu will stage a 36-hour long fast here from 11 am Saturday.

He also said Congress would hold protest demonstrations across the state from Saturday.

In dramatic turn of events, P Thursday recognised 12 of Congress as members of TRS hours after they moved him seeking merger of their group with the ruling party.

The acceded to the request of the MLAs considering the fact they constituted two-thirds of the Congress Legislature Party, a requirement for merger under the

The Congress had won 19 seats in the assembly polls in December last year, but in the past few months 11 of the MLAs had switched loyalties to the TRS though officially they did not resign.

A day after resigned as MLA following his victory in the Lok Sabha elections and the seat was declared vacant, Rohith Reddy Thursday joined the rebels, boosting their strength to the two-third figure of 12.

The MLAs have said they were joining the TRS for the develpoment of the state.

A bulletin from the assembly Thursday night said seats had been alloted to the 12 MLAs along with the members of the in the House.

Unless the merger is reversed, the Congress is set to lose its status in the assembly as its strength has come down to six.

The setback to the Congress in Telangana came at a time when the party has been on the backfoot in several states including and following dissidence among its ranks after the Lok Sabha elections drubbing.

Addressing reporters here Friday, said the party would file a petition in the on Monday against the merger of its MLAs.

There is already one petition pending in the high court (related to defections of MLAs). On Monday, we are filing another petition and on June 11, our earlier petition will come up for hearing," he said.

He said the party was collecting evidence in support of its case to be filed before the Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.

The state Congress also alleged that Reddy visited the residence of the Minister, but did not elaborate.

"There is corruption involved in the purchase of MLAs and also the Speaker going to the residence of the Minister is illegal. He as the Constitutional head, is not supposed to go the CMs house, Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Congress in-charge of party affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia, who was also present, said the issue of defections will be raised in the next Parliament session.

The party will highlight how Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, was deprived of an opportunity to act as a of the Opposition in the Assembly.

As the Congress strength has come down to six, one less than that of AIMIM, it may lose the status of the main in the 119-member House.

After the Speakers decision to recognise the merger, the TRS strength rose to 100. An independent and one member each from and have already pledged their support to TRS.

The TRS Friday defended the action of the Congress MLAs, saying they have done so keeping in mind their political future and blamed the Rahul Gandhi-led party for failure to keep its flock together.

Party claimed the 12 MLAs decided to become part of TRS because of the development and welfare programmes of the government and "positiveness" of voters towards the ruling party.

TRS MLC Satyavati Rathod said her party had won five of the seven zilla parishad territorial constituencies in the rural local body polls in Uttam Kumar Reddy's constituency and claimed it showed people were not trusting the Congress party.

Congress activists Friday held demonstrations at Warangal, Karimnagar and other places protesting the 12 MLAs joining the TRS.

A group of students of the here took out a protest rally and symbolically performed "last rites" of the MLAs who switched over, a Congress release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)