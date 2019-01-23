News channel adopts Ruzazho village under CSR

On the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Bose, a Delhi-based channel Wednesday adopted Ruzazho village in district which is claimed as the first Hind government administered village in 1944.

Making the formal announcement of the adoption of this village under Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR), Sudarshan Channel chief managing director and editor-in-chief, said that with the adoption the Sudarshan Rashtra Nirman Trust would endeavour to bring about all round development for this remote village.

He said the Trust would pursue with the Central government for bringing about funds for development of roads, converting the village into Heritage village, developing the house where stayed at Ruzazho into a national museum and also bring about into the village.

He announced that the Trust would work towards transforming and equipping the village with modern facilities and also connecting it with the mainland through and He said it would also move for granting of pension to those who helped during his stay in this village.

Kevechutso Doulo, NEPED in his address expressed optimistic that the adoption of Ruzazho by Sudarshan Channel will go a long way in catering all round development of the village.

Minister for Higher Education and Technical education Temjen Imna Along whose speech read out by Doulo in his absence stated "On this 122nd Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, we remember his tireless efforts and his sacrifice for a free "



He recalled that Netaji and his army along with the Japanese force reached Kohima in 1944 and a base camp was established at Ruzazho and was appointed as DB along with some from the village.

"Thus, as per the oral history and through researchers writings, was the first appointed administration representative of the Hind Government in in 1944 and ... the first Hind Government administered Village," Along stated.

