News channel adopts Ruzazho village under CSR

-
ALSO READ
Congress rejects PM's claim, says 'didn't neglect Bose'
Threats to Indian sovereignty will be answered with double strength: Modi
PM Modi inaugurates Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum
BJP trying to hijack Netaji Bose as their idol: CPI(M)
Why was Bose not accorded the respect he deserved: Minister
-
On the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a Delhi-based news channel Wednesday adopted Ruzazho village in Phek district which is claimed as the first Azad Hind government administered village in 1944.
Making the formal announcement of the adoption of this village under Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR), Sudarshan News Channel chief managing director and editor-in-chief, Suresh Chavhanke said that with the adoption the Sudarshan Rashtra Nirman Trust would endeavour to bring about all round development for this remote village.
He said the Trust would pursue with the Central government for bringing about funds for development of roads, converting the village into Heritage village, developing the house where Bose stayed at Ruzazho into a national museum and also bring about Eklavya School into the village.
He announced that the Trust would work towards transforming and equipping the village with modern facilities and also connecting it with the mainland through social media and information technology. He said it would also move for granting of pension to those who helped Bose during his stay in this village.
Kevechutso Doulo, chairman NEPED in his address expressed optimistic that the adoption of Ruzazho by Sudarshan News Channel will go a long way in catering all round development of the village.
Nagaland Minister for Higher Education and Technical education Temjen Imna Along whose speech read out by Doulo in his absence stated "On this 122nd Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, we remember his tireless efforts and his sacrifice for a free India."
He recalled that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his army along with the Japanese force reached Kohima in 1944 and a base camp was established at Ruzazho and Poswuyi Swuro was appointed as DB along with some GBs from the village.
"Thus, as per the oral history and through researchers writings, Poswuyi Swuro was the first appointed administration representative of the Azad Hind Government in Nagaland in 1944 and ... the first Azad Hind Government administered Village," Along stated.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU