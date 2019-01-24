Nexstgo bets big on India mkt, eyes 10,000 units-monthly sales for AVITA laptops

Hong Kong-based Thursday unveiled its new brand of 'AVITA' laptops and said it aims to clock monthly sales of 10,000 units in the coming financial year.

-- which ventured into the country last year -- is keen on tapping the niche (IoT) segment here and is also lining up products like 'smart' weighing scale and 'smart' mirror that displays health information like BMI, for Indian buyers.

"Apart from good specifications, our devices are available in bright colours and designs that separates us from competition. The focus over the next few months will be to establish the brand," Company Ltd told reporters here.

He added that the company will invest USD 2.5-3 million in various marketing activities, including digital campaigns and in-shop branding for the new brand.

"The quirky aesthetics in colour and design options will definitely appeal to the young consumers...My target would be to sell 10,000 units monthly in the next fiscal," Nexstgo said.

The products, priced between Rs 27,990 to Rs 83,990, will be retailed online as well as through offline stores. The company will also allow users to customise the designs on their AVITA laptops in the future.

The AVITA brand was created by a former R&D and branding team of of (RCA) in the US in 2016. It has been solely owned and run by Nexstgo since then.

Chung said the company sees as a major opportunity for laptops as well as IoT devices. "Our approach will be to expand the product development team, and then we will look at R&D as well as manufacturing," he added.

According to IDC, the PC market shipments stood at 2.71 million units in July-September 2018 quarter, clocking a healthy 20.2 percent growth quarter-on-quarter.

