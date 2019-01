: A female elephant was found dead near a temple at Kopanari in forest range near here Thursday, forest officials said.

The officials, along with a veterinarian, went to the scene and recovered the carcass.

A postmortem was conducted on the elephant believed to be 12 years old to find the cause of the death, sources from the forest department said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)