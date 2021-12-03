Third round of India-UAE free-trade pact talks in Delhi from Dec 6-10

-
ALSO READ
India, UAE plan to lift bilateral trade to $100 bn in 5 years via new pact
UAE liberalises stringent residency law, major boost for visa seekers
India's revamped FTA strategy
UK wants trade and security pact with India and other democracies: FS Truss
India, Australia to include e-commerce in final free trade pact
-
Senior officials of India and the UAE would meet here next week for the third round of negotiations for the proposed free-trade agreement, where both the sides aim at concluding the talks, the commerce ministry said on Friday.
Under a free-trade agreement, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they liberalise norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met the representatives of aluminium, copper, chemicals and petrochemicals sectors as part of the ongoing multi-stakeholder consultations related to the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations.
"The third round of India-UAE CEPA negotiations are scheduled to be held in New Delhi on December 6-10, 2021, wherein both sides aim to conclude the negotiations," it said.
Goyal apprised the representatives about the importance of the pact in elevating the overall economic and commercial relations with UAE.
Bilateral trade between India and the UAE stood at USD 43.3 billion in 2020-21. Exports were USD 16.7 billion and imports aggregated at USD 26.7 billion in 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU