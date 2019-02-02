NFL Q3 profit almost doubles to Rs 104 cr

State-owned fertiliser firm Saturday reported a nearly two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 103.92 crore for the December quarter on higher sales, especially of non- products.

Its net profit stood at Rs 52.50 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 3,797.91 crore during October-December quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,872.93 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the first nine months of this fiscal, NFL's profit increased to Rs 217.57 crore from Rs 145.09 crore in the year-ago period. Total income went up to Rs 9,202.88 crore from Rs 6,891.26 crore.

CMD said, "With historic results in Q3 and performance of company in nine months, we are again heading towards a new annual record. We have successfully diversified into a multi-product company as the contribution of non- to total turnover has reached 22per cent in nine months, from less than 1 per cent in 2014-15."



NFL, which has five plants at Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, produced a record 38.1 lakh tonnes of in 2017-18 with 118 per cent capacity utilisation. Urea sales stood at 39.16 lakh tonnes.

