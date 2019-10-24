Auditor regulator NFRA to look into alleged irregularities at Infosys

-
The government has asked the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys in the wake of whistleblower complaints, a senior official said on Thursday.
NFRA comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
The senior government official told PTI that NFRA has been asked to look into alleged accounting irregularities and related unethical practices.
On Monday, Infosys informed stock exchanges about anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices.
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and US Securities and Exchange Commission are also looking into the Infosys matter following the whistleblower complaints.
NFRA is an independent regulator for the auditing profession.
Shares of Infosys were trading 0.94 per cent lower at Rs 644.65 in morning trade on BSE.
