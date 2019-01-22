NGT appoints court commissioner to inspect stone crushers in Rajasthan's Nagaur district

The Tuesday rapped the government for its failure to curb pollution caused by stone crushers in the state's district and sought a report on their functioning.

A bench of Justice also appointed former Board (CPCB) Dr A B as in the case while directing him to inspect the areas where stone crushers were operating.

The green panel asked him to visit the site in district within two weeks and submit a report before February 18, the next date of hearing.

"We are asking you to take the issue seriously, otherwise this is a very serious matter," the bench also comprising expert member S S Gabrayal said.

The tribunal also directed the superintendent of police to provide adequate support to during his visit and warned that in case of any lackadaisical approach, serious consequences may follow.

The remuneration of the was fixed as Rs 1 lakh, which would be borne by the Board. It also clarified that the state board would be free to recover the amount from the violators.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by local resident Bhanwara Ram, seeking implementation of September 2, 2015 order of the NGT, which had directed the closure of illegal stone crushers in

The tribunal had also directed that a joint inspection team of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, and Pollution Control Committee to inspect the stone crushers and submit a report to the Tribunal as to whether they have taken all anti-pollution measures and installed relevant devices.

"They shall take ambient air quality at a particular area and of nearby colonies located in Kolia village and Nagaio Ki Dhana, Nagaur district in Rajasthan," the NGT had said.

