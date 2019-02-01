NGT orders UP govt to submit 25 cr for failure to curb pollution in Agra

Major pollution is being caused in the at by dumping of garbage and sewage, the has said and directed the government to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 25 crore for its failure in discharging its duties.

Solid waste is being burnt in open on the roads at cantonment railway station, heaps of uncleared garbage lying unattended and chocked drains are creating flood like situation, the NGT noted.

It said 50 per cent of sewerage system was not in working condition, untreated sewage was being dumped into the open drains and the drainage system was 55 years old.

A bench headed by NGT Justice directed the to deposit the amount with the and said this is an interim arrangement pending further consideration of the matter.

"The State of is at liberty to determine the liability of the erring officers and the polluters and take appropriate action against them. The concerned State authorities may take steps to recover appropriate compensation from the identified polluters in accordance with law and furnish an action taken report within three months to the tribunal by e-mail," the bench said in on order uploaded Friday.

The tribunal directed the UP to be present before it on March 12.

"He may (chief secretary) call a meeting of all concerned persons to acquaint himself and monitor the progress and furnish a report during the personal hearing," it said, adding that the concerned authorities may also furnish their progress report to the monitoring committee headed by former Justice

The tribunal's direction came on plea filed by resident D K Joshi and NGO Social Action for Forest and (SAFE) seeking compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, Hazardous and other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 and Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the city of Agra as well as the areas coming under the and eco-sensitive zone of Taj Trapezium Zone.

