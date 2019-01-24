NGT slams DPCC over report on pollution caused by industry in Malviya Nagar

-
The National Green Tribunal slammed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Thursday for not submitting a proper report on a plea alleging air pollution due to chemicals released by a dyeing industry in Malviya Nagar area here.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel expressed dissatisfaction over the DPCC report and asked it to submit a fresh report.
"On September 18, 2018, the DPCC was required to furnish a report in the matter. The report is that the factory is now closed. No facts have been ascertained. Ownership of the building or of the illegal activity has not been ascertained. Neither any damages have been recovered for the pollution caused nor any prosecution ordered.
"This may call for action against the DPCC itself for its failure. Pending consideration of this aspect, let the DPCC now perform its duties and furnish an action taken report within one month by e-mail," the bench said.
It reiterated that every order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.
The green panel's direction came on a letter filed by the Residents Welfare Association, Malviya Nagar, seeking action against the industry involved in dyeing and chemical business.
The plea alleged that the industry was causing air pollution by releasing chemicals from the factory which was affecting the health of the residents in the area.
