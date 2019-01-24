Amandeep cuts Gursimar's 5-shot lead to one

-
ALSO READ
Golfer Gaurika bags season's maiden title in Hero WPG Tour
Gaurika Bishnoi picks up maiden title of season in Hero WPG Tour
Neha and Afshan locked in keen tussle in final leg of Hero WPG Tour
WPG Tour's 13th leg starts Wednesday
In-form Gursimar opens five-shot lead in second leg of Hero WPG Tour
-
Amandeep Drall turned in the day's only under-par round to come within one shot of leader Gursimar Badwal (75) after two rounds in the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, here Thursday.
Gursimar, who held a five-shot lead after 18 holes, carded 75 after being five-over after 13 holes. She is now one-under 143, while Amandeep, who shot one-under 71, is even par 144.
Tvesa Malik (73), the 2018 Hero Order of Merit winner, was lying Tied-third with rookie Sifat Alag (74) at three-over 147.
Neha Tripathi, winner of the first leg, had a rough day with four-over 76, lying fifth at five-over 149.
Ananya Datar (74) was sole sixth at 152, while Mille Saroha (74) and Gaurika Bishnoi (80), who had a disastrous four-hole run of two bogeys and two doubles bogeys between fifth and eighth, were Tied-seventh.
Afshan Fatima (78) was lying ninth, as Khushi Khanijau (77) and Suchitra Ramesh (80) were tied for tenth place.
Gursimar and Amandeep played in the lead group with Sifat being the third player.
Gursimar dropped a shot on third but Amandeep had a double bogey on Par-5 fourth. Tvesa, who had four birdies on the front nine also gave away a lot of shots as she dropped three bogeys. Yet she was the only player to turn in under-par for the front nine.
Sifat had her woes with a double on Par-4 fifth and a bogey on sixth but a birdie on seventh saw her play the first nine in two-over 38 like Gursimar.
On the back nine, Gursimar dropped three shots in four holes between 10th and 13th while Gursimar staged a fine fight back for three birdies in a row from 14th to 16th.
Amandeep added birdies on 13th and 14th but Gursimar's three-in-a-row gave her a two-shot lead yet again. However, the bogey on 18th meant she was just one clear of Amandeep at the end of the second day.
Tvesa, after being one-under for the front nine, made no headway on the back nine and in fact slipped back with two-over 38, with bogeys on 12th and 14th and no birdies. She was tied-third with Sifat, who during the day had three birdies, three bogeys and a double in her 74.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU