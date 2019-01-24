Amandeep cuts Gursimar's 5-shot lead to one

turned in the day's only under- round to come within one shot of leader (75) after two rounds in the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, here Thursday.

Gursimar, who held a five-shot lead after 18 holes, carded 75 after being five-over after 13 holes. She is now one-under 143, while Amandeep, who shot one-under 71, is even 144.

Tvesa Malik (73), the 2018 Hero Order of Merit winner, was lying Tied-third with rookie Sifat Alag (74) at three-over 147.

Neha Tripathi, winner of the first leg, had a rough day with four-over 76, lying fifth at five-over 149.

Ananya Datar (74) was sole sixth at 152, while Mille Saroha (74) and Gaurika Bishnoi (80), who had a disastrous four-hole run of two bogeys and two doubles bogeys between fifth and eighth, were Tied-seventh.

(78) was lying ninth, as Khushi Khanijau (77) and (80) were tied for tenth place.

Gursimar and Amandeep played in the lead group with Sifat being the third

Gursimar dropped a shot on third but Amandeep had a double bogey on Par-5 fourth. Tvesa, who had four birdies on the front nine also gave away a lot of shots as she dropped three bogeys. Yet she was the only to turn in under- for the front nine.

Sifat had her woes with a double on Par-4 fifth and a bogey on sixth but a birdie on seventh saw her play the first nine in two-over 38 like Gursimar.

On the back nine, Gursimar dropped three shots in four holes between 10th and 13th while Gursimar staged a fine fight back for three birdies in a row from 14th to 16th.

Amandeep added birdies on 13th and 14th but Gursimar's three-in-a-row gave her a two-shot lead yet again. However, the bogey on 18th meant she was just one clear of Amandeep at the end of the second day.

Tvesa, after being one-under for the front nine, made no headway on the back nine and in fact slipped back with two-over 38, with bogeys on 12th and 14th and no birdies. She was tied-third with Sifat, who during the day had three birdies, three bogeys and a double in her 74.

