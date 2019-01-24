Yes Bank shares zoom over 9%; m-cap rises by Rs 3,839 cr

Shares of Thursday soared over 9 per cent after the lender named Ravneet Singh Gill, currently heading India, as the officer to succeed Kapoor, whose term will end on January 31.

The stock zoomed 8.39 per cent to close at Rs 213.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 19 per cent to Rs 234.90.

At (NSE), shares of the company soared 9.20 per cent to close at Rs 215.40 apiece.

The stock was the biggest gainer among the on both the exchanges during the day.

Led by the sharp rally in the stock, the company's market valuation surged Rs 3,839.42 crore to Rs 49,460.42 crore on the BSE.

In terms of equity volume, 1.18 crore shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 12 crore shares changed hands at the NSE during the day.

"The has received Reserve Bank approval for new He can join on or before March 1, 2019," said in a statement.

The in September 2018 asked Kapoor, who is one of the promoters of the lender along with his sister-in-law Bindu Kapur, to leave the office by the end of this month.

