NHPC Q2 profit rises 33% to Rs 1,457 cr on higher revenue, income grows YoY

State-run on Monday posted a 33 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,457.68 crore in the second quarter mainly due to higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,093.22 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2018, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company increased to Rs 3,360.35 crore in the second quarter from Rs 2,942.72 crore a year ago.

Electricity generation is the principal business activity of the Group. Other operations viz, power trading, contracts, project management and consultancy works do not form a reportable segment.