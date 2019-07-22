Nickel futures fall 1.83% on low demand

Nickel prices fell 1.83 per cent to Rs 992.60 per kg Monday after traders trimmed their holdings amid easing demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the August contract of nickel was trading lower by Rs 18.50, or 1.83 per cent, to Rs 992.60 per kg in a business volume of 9,644 lots.

Marketmen said off-loading of positions by participants due to slackened demand from alloy makers at the spot market mainly weighed on nickel futures here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)