UP firm favourites vs Saurashtra after consolidating lead to 349

batsmen fluffed their lines in the second essay but their first innings performance put them in box seat with lead swelling to 349 against Saurashtra at the end of the third day's play in the quarter-finals.

Having scored 385 in their first innings, removed 'Man of the Moment' cheaply on the second day and mopped the tail on the third morning for 208 to take a substantial 177 run lead.

Seamer Ankit Rajpoot (3/71), left-arm medium pacer Yash Dayal (4/55) and fast bowler (3/40) shared the spoils at the

The second innings however didn't go as per plan with UP finishing third day's play at 172 for 8 but the overall lead will give them a lot of confidence despite the presence of Pujara in the opposition ranks.

Mohammed Saif's 48 was the top-score while first innings hero Rinku Singh was out without troubling the scorers.

Left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja (4/53) and left-arm military medium Chetan Sakariya (3/29) did bulk of the damage while veteran off-spinner Kamlesh Makvana picked up the other wicket.

A target of 350 plus in the fourth innings will be a challenge but with Pujara in the Saurashtra ranks, are likely to have their up till the dismiss hero of India's Test series win in

Brief Scores: UP 385 and 172/8 ( 48, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/53).

Saurashtra 208 ( 11, Harvik Desai 84, 3/40).

UP ahead by 349 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)