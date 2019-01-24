NIIT Q3 net profit dips 1.5 pc to Rs 19.4 cr

Skills and talent development firm Ltd Thursday said its consolidated net profit has declined 1.5 per cent to Rs 19.4 crore in the December 2018 quarter, owing to adverse forex impact.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.7 crore in October-December 2017, said in a statement.

The company said it saw an adverse foreign exchange (forex) impact of Rs 5.2 crore in the quarter under review, "predominantly due to restatement of receivables".

Its consolidated net revenue grew 8.7 per cent to Rs 227.8 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 209.4 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have raised overall growth and profit trajectory with both large businesses building momentum on key parameters," said.

He added that NIIT's Corporate Learning business (CLG) has grown 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 161.4 crore with a stable operating margin.

CLG's focus on Life Sciences resulted in signing of two multi-year contracts in this space during the quarter, NIIT said.

The Skills and (SNC) recorded net revenue of Rs 63.4 crore in the third quarter of FY19. During the quarter, the company appointed Bhasin as the of SNC's operations.

Singh will be responsible for driving this vertical that focuses on providing career-related learning and talent development programmes to individuals and enterprises in India, the statement said.

registered a net revenue of Rs 3 crore during the quarter and signed 64 private school contracts.

