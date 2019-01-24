Sports-loving sultan picked as Malaysian king after shock abdication

Malaysia's royal families on Thursday picked a sports-loving sultan as the country's new after the last abdicated in a historic first following his reported marriage to a Russian ex-beauty

The previous king, Sultan Muhammad V, stepped aside this month following just two years on the throne after reports surfaced he had married the former Miss while on medical leave.

There was great shock across at the first of a in the Muslim-majority country's history.

Sultan Ahmad Shah, a who holds a string of positions on sporting bodies, including at world governing body FIFA, was elected as the new during a special meeting of Malaysia's Islamic royalty.

"has been chosen as the 16th (king) for a period of five years starting from January 31, 2019," said a statement from the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal,

is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the national throne changes hands every five years between rulers of the country's nine states headed by Islamic royalty.

Eight of the state sultans earlier met at the national palace in for the so-called "Conference of Rulers" to select the new

The only one absent was Muhammad V, who remains the sultan of the northeastern state of despite having abdicated as the national

Abdullah was widely expected to become king as the central state of was next in line to provide the monarch The 59-year-old was named Pahang's new ruler -- replacing his elderly, ailing father -- several days after Muhammad V's abdication, paving the way for him to become the next national monarch.

The was named as of Perak state, according to the statement.

As well as being a member of FIFA's council -- which lays out the vision for global -- he is of the and a former of the Association of

After attending school in Malaysia, the player went on to study in Britain, where he attended the military academy, according to a biography published on Bernama.

After Pahang, the next state due to provide a king is Johor. The sultan of Johor, which borders Singapore, is one of the country's most wealthy and powerful Islamic rulers, and has his own private army.

To be elected as the national king, a sultan must be supported by at least five of the state rulers.

While their role is ceremonial, Malaysia's royalty command great respect, especially from the country's Muslim Malay majority, and criticising them is strictly forbidden.

Portraits of the adorn government buildings throughout the country. The king is also the symbolic of Islam in the nation, as well as the of the military.

Malaysia's sultans trace a lineage back to the Malay sultanates of the 15th century. The king's official title, Yang di-Pertuan Agong, means "He Who Is Made Lord".

