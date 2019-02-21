NIIT Technologies Collaborates With Microsoft to Drive Cloud-led Transformation

/ -- Delivering real-world business impact at the intersect of deep industry expertise and cloud



Technologies Limited (NSE: NIITTECH), a leading global IT solutions organization, today announced a global collaboration with Microsoft, to accelerate the cloudification of its enterprise clients. In collaboration with Microsoft, Technologies will focus on the comprehensive cloud needs of enterprises - from infrastructure to business applications.

Building on the current collaboration, Technologies and have concluded a strategic Cloud Solution Provider agreement (CSP) that enables NIIT Technologies to directly manage the entire lifecycle for its enterprise customers including commercials & support and deliver integrated end-to-end solutions as a managed service on Azure. Together, NIIT Technologies and will develop and deliver a spectrum of solutions for customers globally across & financial services, travel & transportation, and and also help them migrate to the Azure.

With the increasing cross border investment in the & Financial sector, this collaboration will enhance of investor portfolio across geographies. Similarly, with the growing world travel, this collaboration will augment seamless financial transactions for people booking online, traveling abroad and for tour operators, contributing to enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency of organizations offering Travel & Services. For the Insurance sector, it will enhance real-time communication between field representatives, employees and customers, who may be in any part of the world, making faster. Furthermore, (AI) integrated with the will assist users in looking up products and services based on their preferences.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sudhir Singh, at NIIT Technologies said, "We believe our collaboration with can yield substantial and material benefits to our clients. This symbiotic relationship brings together our deep domain vertical expertise along with our differentiated intellectual property built on emerging such as AI and Predictive Analytics to accelerate the digital ambition of our clients."



Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, (OCP) at added, "We have been associated with NIIT Technologies since long, and we are delighted to be taking it further. Microsoft's focus is to not only integrate AI capabilities into its products and but also enable its partners leverage these AI capabilities to build AI powered solutions, which empower employees, engage customers, optimize operations and transform products."



This collaboration will offer innovative solutions, enabling enterprises to become more agile, improve reliability and reduce operating costs while transforming customer experiences. NIIT Technologies has closed deals with three large customers during the last quarter in US & UK.

NIIT Technologies has been collaborating with Microsoft for nearly two decades and together they have enabled large enterprises transform in a rapidly changing IT landscape, leveraging Microsoft Products across services lines. The company has a strong partner ecosystem for cloud enablement and proven thought leadership for design, implementation, and management, which enables clients to seamlessly move their business applications to the cloud while managing and operating at scale.

About NIIT Technologies Ltd.

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: & financial services, insurance, travel and This domain strength combined with leading-edge capabilities in data & analytics, automation, cloud, and digital, is enabling its clients to drive business transformation.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

Safe Harbor



Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. The business involves various risks, and uncertainties that could result in the actual results to differ materially from those indicated here. All forward looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

