Nikon India opens 'experience zone' in Chennai

India, a subsidiary of Corporation, currently has 143 Experience Zones that showcase the entire range of Nikon's Mirrorless series, D-SLR Cameras, COOLPIX among others.

The Chennai Experience Zone was inaugurated Friday by Nikon Sajjan Kumar, a press release said.

Commenting on the zone, Kumar said, "With Chennai being the biggest cultural, economic and educational centre of the South India, there is abundance of opportunity for budding photographers."



"The new experience zone will provide hands-on experience to our customers, who can leverage the incredible culture of the city," he said.

The idea of setting up such zones was to offer a 'touch and try' experience to customers enabling them to make a purchase decision.

