Nikon India opens 'experience zone' in Chennai

: Japanese imaging products major Nikon Friday said it has set up a new experience zone here, as part of its move to strengthen retail presence in the country.
Nikon India, a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, currently has 143 India Experience Zones that showcase the entire range of Nikon's Mirrorless series, D-SLR Cameras, COOLPIX cameras among others.
The Chennai Experience Zone was inaugurated Friday by Nikon India managing director Sajjan Kumar, a press release said.
Commenting on the zone, Kumar said, "With Chennai being the biggest cultural, economic and educational centre of the South India, there is abundance of opportunity for budding photographers."
"The new experience zone will provide hands-on experience to our customers, who can leverage the incredible culture of the city," he said.
The idea of setting up such zones was to offer a 'touch and try' experience to customers enabling them to make a purchase decision.
